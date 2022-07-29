Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 3.1 %

XM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,107. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

