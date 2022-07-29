Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

