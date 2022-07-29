Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Quest Resource Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 86,582 shares of company stock valued at $393,652 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,307. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.