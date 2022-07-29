Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 76,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 148,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.