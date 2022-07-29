Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 76,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 148,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

About Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

