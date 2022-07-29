Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 4,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.