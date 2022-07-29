Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 4,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

