Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Down 0.4%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.14). 325,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,088,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.30 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

