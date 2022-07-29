Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

