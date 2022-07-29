Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of RCDTF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.22. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
