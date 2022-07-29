Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.22. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

