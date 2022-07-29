Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $81.19 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $81.19 million and $16.78 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00176914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,789,387,891 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

