Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,727.50.

RELX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Relx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

