Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,727.50.
Relx Trading Up 1.6 %
RELX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
