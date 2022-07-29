Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 1,058.7% in July

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 1,058.7% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTOKY stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

