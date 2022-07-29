Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.35. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

NYSE ROK opened at $247.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

