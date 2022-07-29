ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $260.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

ResMed Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,264,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

