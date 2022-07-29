Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 901 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $10,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $25,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

