Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

