Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,091 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $42,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $24,616,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,455. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

