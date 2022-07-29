Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $17.10 during trading hours on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
