Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 618 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.72) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.92) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $655.60.

Rightmove stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

