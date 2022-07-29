RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of RNG opened at $52.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RingCentral by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

