Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Tops $18,393.68

Rivetz (RVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 9% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $18,393.68 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.46 or 1.00027682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003886 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032816 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

