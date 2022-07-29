Robert W. Baird Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $142.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $122.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

