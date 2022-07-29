Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.80. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $10,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

