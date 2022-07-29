Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.11.

NYSE RCI opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $670,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 93,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

