Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

