Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $474.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.