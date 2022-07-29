Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned 0.05% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at $11,742,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 431,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.65 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Signify Health’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last ninety days. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

