Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $284.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

