Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,519,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY opened at $330.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

