Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,536 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

