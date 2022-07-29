Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $524,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.51.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

