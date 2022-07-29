Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 3,162 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

