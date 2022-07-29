Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.30 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

