Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,571 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PKW opened at $82.29 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

