Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 650 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

