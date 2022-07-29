Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.