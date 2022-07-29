Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $96,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $435.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.88.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

