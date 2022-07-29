Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

