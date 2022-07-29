Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$287.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.57.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

