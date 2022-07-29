Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.45.

IEX stock opened at $204.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

