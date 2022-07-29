Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

