Royce & Associates LP Acquires 5,234 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $48,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $83,387,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.9 %

FCNCA stock opened at $740.85 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

