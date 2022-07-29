Royce & Associates LP Buys 7,700 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.99% of Johnson Outdoors worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

