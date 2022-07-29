Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $61,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $7,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $3,771,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

