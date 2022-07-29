Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.07% of Onto Innovation worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

