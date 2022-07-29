Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.01% of SEI Investments worth $83,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,371,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

