Royce & Associates LP Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.65% of National Instruments worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,244,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,378,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.