Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.79% of Dorman Products worth $53,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

