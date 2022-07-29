Royce & Associates LP Sells 148,099 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,099 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.90% of Avid Technology worth $76,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,403,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $38.99.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

