Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,682 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,682 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.60% of Morningstar worth $70,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

