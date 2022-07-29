Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $81.58 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $81,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

